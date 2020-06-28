CRAVITY emits boyish charm in colorful editorial for 'Vogue Korea's July issue

CRAVITY is featured in the upcoming issue of 'Vogue Korea'!

On June 26 KST, the fashion magazine took to its official homepage to reveal photos from the Starship Entertainment boy group's editorial.

The concept for the shoot was summer camping, with various picnic and camping items used as props, and in the images, the members are seen wearing comfortable clothes for warm weather, including shorts, sandals, and sneakers. While one image is of the entire group, each of the nine members were also given their own solo image, where they each posed in a way to best exhibit their individual personalities.





Meanwhile, fans can check out not only the photoshoot but also a full interview in 'Vogue Korea's July 2020 issue.

Check out the boys' photos below!