MAMAMOO is celebrating their sixth anniversary together!

Fans are using the hashtag #THANKU_619 to express their gratitude towards the talented artists!

항상 마마무와 함께 걸어주신 우리

무무 여러분 감사드려요🧡 앞으로도

서로 곁에서 함께 하며 즐겁고 행복한

시간 만들어가요💜 #마마무6주년축하해 #THANKU_619#6YEARS_WITH_MAMAMOO pic.twitter.com/7DJSKJbCe6 — 마마무(MAMAMOO) (@RBW_MAMAMOO) June 18, 2020

The group's official Twitter account posted a special birthday message as well and reads as follows: "We are grateful to our MooMoos for walking with MAMAMOO. Let's make fun and happy memories from now on as well." Fans are expressing their love for the bright and cheerful group, saying: