Big Hit Japan opens auditions to recruit Japanese female trainees

Big Hit Japan has announced that they will be hosting auditions to look for female trainees. 

The announcement was made on Big Hit Japan's official Twitter account on June 17. The company is looking for female trainees who can sing and dance who are currently living in Japan. The age cut off is set for those born in 2001 and after.  The announcement states that all experience levels are welcome to audition.

This announcement comes as a surprise to many given Big Hit Entertainment's aversion to producing girl groups. 

Kirsty_Louise14,206 pts 50 minutes ago 2
50 minutes ago

Seems like BigHit is finally moving on from the mess the member of GLAM caused. Id love to see a girl group debut with BigHit!

2 more replies

-4

newromantics-4,306 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

