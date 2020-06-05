Kwanghee reveals he got cosmetic surgery because of his mom's advice?

Kwanghee revealed he underwent cosmetic surgery because of his mom's advice.



On the June 5th episode of KBS' 'Love on the Air', Kwanghee opened up about his family life, sharing he was the only one in his family who didn't do well in school. He further revealed his father is a civil servant, and all of his cousins went to top schools.



The ZE:A member expressed, "When I was young, I didn't have confidence in anything I did. I went to a lot of after-school academies since I was younger, but in my first year of high school, my mom realized it was pointless." He then shared that his mother enrolled him in a dance academy without his father's knowledge.



Kwanghee added, "I wanted to debut as a celebrity, but my looks weren't good enough. When I was a trainee, other people went to meetings for CFs, but I never did. My mom told me, 'Kwanghee, if you want to be an idol, you have to get plastic surgery,' and she got it for me."



