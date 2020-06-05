Kim Yoo Jung & Ji Chang Wook rule the convenience store in fun, vibrant posters for 'Backstreet Rookie'

SBS's upcoming new Fri-Sat drama series 'Back Street Rookie' has released a fun, vibrant series of posters, featuring Kim Yoo Jung, Ji Chang Wook, and more!



'Back Street Rookie', directed by Lee Myung Woo of 'The Fiery Priest', centers around a 24-hour convenience store managed by the handsome and hardworking manager, Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook). When he partners up with an eccentric new part-timer Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung), chaos ensues!

As you can see in the drama's colorful individual and couple posters below, Choi Dae Hyun might hold the title of "manager" at this convenience store, but in truth, the one with the reigns is Jung Saet Byul with her devious smile.

Also starring Sunhwa, Do Sang Woo, Solbin, Kim Sun Young, and more, 'Backstreet Rookie' premieres this June 19 at 10 PM KST after currently airing series 'The King: Eternal Monarch'!