IZ*ONE's 4th set of comeback concept photos invites fans into the girls' very own, fairy tale world!

This latest set of teaser images are titled the 'Oneiric Diary' version concept photos, ahead of IZ*ONE return with their 3rd mini album of the same name. The members all look as gorgeous as ever dressed in shades of bright pastel, reminiscent of characters moving inside a 2-dimensional realm.

Stay tuned for IZ*ONE's full comeback this June 15 at 6 PM KST!