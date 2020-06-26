1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Kim Soo Hyun sheepishly thanks Park Seo Joon, IU, & Lee Hyun Woo for sending meal trucks to his drama set

Actor Kim Soo Hyun was surprised big time by his good friends - Park Seo Joon, IU, and Lee Hyun Woo!

On June 26, Kim Soo Hyun took to his personal Instagram to share a series of sheepish photos of him posing in front of several meal and beverage trucks, sent as an encouraging gift to the set of tvN's ongoing drama series 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'. He wrote, "IU, you shine too. My fellow soldier Lee Hyun Woo. Park Seo Joon, Park Sae Roi was so cool. I'm psycho, but it's okay." 

The surprise actually comes as a return gift from Park Seo Joon, IU, and Lee Hyun Woo, as Kim Soo Hyun was first to send over a coffee cart to the set of the three stars' upcoming new film, 'Dream'.

Have you been watching Kim Soo Hyun's new drama series 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'?

