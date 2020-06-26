2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cube Entertainment announces launch of a new idol audition program 'See Saw Game', set to air in China

On June 26, Cube Entertainment announced an official partnership with FormatEast, VT GMP, and KVLY in preparation of a new audition program launch, aimed toward discovering multi-talented, global idol group members. 

For this upcoming idol audition program titled 'See Saw Game' Cube will be working with scriptwriter Park Won Woo of 'Mask King'. The TV series will be produced jointly by Cube Entertainment and VT GMP and is expected to air via various Chinese streaming platforms. A sub-label of VT GMP, KVLY is expected to lead the program's broadcasting components. 

Cube Entertainment will be unearthing some of the key components of training and creating a successful K-Pop group through this new audition series, incorporating effective methods used in creating artists like Beast, 4minute, BTOB, Pentagon, CLC, (G)I-DLE, and more. 

Finally, Cube Entertainment stated regarding the upcoming launch of 'See Saw Game', "We are anticipating this opportunity as a key stepping stone in opening up the pathway for Cube's growth as a global entertainment company, as we prepare to launch a rookie group with high competitive potential in the Chinese and global markets." 

