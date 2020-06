DONGKIZ will be launching their first ever unit debut project, named 'DONGKIZ I:KAN'!

The first ever DONGKIZ unit to make their debut this coming July 7 is I:KAN, made up of members Jaechan and Munik. The duo is gearing up to release their 1st single album 'Y.O.U', with the main body of teasers kicking off this June 29.

Are you looking forward to DONGKIZ's first ever unit? In the meantime, check out I:KAN's debut schedule teaser, below.