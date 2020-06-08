Leeteuk reportedly leaving 'The Best Cooking Secrets' after 3 years as host

According to media outlet reports on June 9, Super Junior's Leeteuk will be leaving his position as MC of EBS's popular cooking program, 'The Best Cooking Secrets'.

Reports say that Leeteuk recently carried out his final recording as host of 'The Best Cooking Secrets' back on June 8. This will mark Leeteuk's departure from the program after 3 long years, as he first became MC of 'The Best Cooking Secrets' in January of 2017.

After working with various professional chefs on 'The Best Cooking Secrets' for the past 3 years, Leeteuk published his very own recipe book 'Leeteuk's Special Meal Cook Book' earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Leeteuk's final broadcast as host of 'The Best Cooking Secrets' will air some time in July.

