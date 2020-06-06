12

3

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Kim Chung Ha celebrates her 3rd debut anniversary

Kim Chung Ha is celebrating her 3rd anniversary since debut!

On June 7 at midnight KST, the talented solo artist shared special pictures to thank fans for supporting her since debut via her official social media accounts. Kim Chung Ha also shared her past pictures since her debut on her official fan cafe which you can access through the link in the tweet below. Back on June 7th, 2017, Kim Chung Ha made her solo debut with the song "Why Don’t You Know". Check out her debut M/V below.  

Congratulations to Chung Ha and Byulharangs!  

sf9chani12 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

can't believe it's been three years already

Fatndumb-1,520 pts 44 minutes ago 1
44 minutes ago

