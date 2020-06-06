Hanteo issues official statement to clarify TWICE's sajaegi accusation

Hanteo clarified that TWICE's sales are legit after antis accused the group of sajaegi.



On June 5th, Hanteo Chart released an official statement to clarify TWICE's sajaegi accusation. According to Hanteo's data, TWICE's latest album 'More & More' recorded a whopping 265,280 copies sold within a day after the release on June 2nd, breaking the group's previous record. But not everyone was happy with TWICE's new career high record, as some people have accused the group of sajaegi.

In the official statement on Hanteo's website, Hanteo confirmed "About 100,000 albums that were reflected on June 2nd's sales data around 6 PM were legitimate sales through our authorized Hanteo family retailers such as 'Copan Global' and 'Star One'. We verified all relevant sales data and confirmed there was no suspicious action involved."

Hanteo continued, "We are writing after a rigorous verification process as album sales data is a highly sensitive matter that could lead to legal disputes. We will continue to strive for precise data collection and reporting in the future. Thank you all for using the Hanteo chart."

