On 15 June, Kang Daniel’s agency KONNECT Entertainment revealed that he will be releasing his first OST for the upcoming SBS drama “Backstreet Rookie”.

“Backstreet Rookie” is a romantic comedy starring Ji Chang Wook as a convenience store owner and Kim Yoo Jung as a part-time worker.

As the first OST to be released for this drama, anticipation is building up for what kind of song Kang Daniel will be releasing.

“Backstreet Rookie” will premiere on 19 June, 10PM KST.