hyukoh bassist Lim Dong Gun gets married in private ceremony

hyukoh bassist Lim Dong Gun tied the knot in a private ceremony.



According to reports, Lim Dong Gun married his longtime girlfriend at a wedding hall at the Korean Federation of Teachers' Association in Seoul with fellow musicians like his bandmates and Code Kunst as well as his family present. It's said the bassist wasn't very open about his relationship, and not too many details are available.



The vocalist of hyukoh OH Hyuk sang the congratulatory song for the wedding, and Lim Dong Gun's wife sang a love song for him during the ceremony as well.



Lim Dong Gun is the second hyukoh member to get married following guitarist Lim Hyun Je, who married this past May.