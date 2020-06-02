EXO's Chanyeol to feature in veteran singer Lee Sun Hee's comeback title track

On June 3, SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO's Chanyeol will be featuring in veteran solo singer Lee Sun Hee's upcoming 16th full album comeback title track!

The legendary female vocalist Lee Sun Hee will be returning this June 15 with her 16th full album, her first album release in approximately 6 years. The title track of the upcoming album is "Regards" feat. EXO's Chanyeol.



This will mark Lee Sun Hee's first time collaborating with a K-Pop idol artist. Previously, Lee Sun Hee has worked with featuring artists like Tiger JK and Kanto.

Stay tuned for more information on Lee Sun Hee's 16th full album, coming soon!