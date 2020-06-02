9

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

EXO's Chanyeol to feature in veteran singer Lee Sun Hee's comeback title track

AKP STAFF

On June 3, SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO's Chanyeol will be featuring in veteran solo singer Lee Sun Hee's upcoming 16th full album comeback title track!

The legendary female vocalist Lee Sun Hee will be returning this June 15 with her 16th full album, her first album release in approximately 6 years. The title track of the upcoming album is "Regards" feat. EXO's Chanyeol. 

This will mark Lee Sun Hee's first time collaborating with a K-Pop idol artist. Previously, Lee Sun Hee has worked with featuring artists like Tiger JK and Kanto

Stay tuned for more information on Lee Sun Hee's 16th full album, coming soon!

  1. Chanyeol
  2. Lee Sun Hee
0 585 Share 64% Upvoted
Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
5 hours ago   31   8,438
Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
5 hours ago   31   8,438
TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
16 hours ago   1   1,910

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND