Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, & HAON to team up with Rain for an official 2020 remix of 'Gang'



H1GHR MUSIC will be teaming up with the one and only Rain for a brand new, official 2020 remix version of the currently trending chart hitter, "Gang"!

As many of you know, Rain's "Gang" was originally released in 2017. The song did not garner as much public attention during its initial release; however, a recent craze over videos, dance covers, and memes of "Gang" has now taken over online fans by storm. The craze has been dubbed the '1 'Gang' a Day' phenomenon, and "Gang" is now even rising back into the top 100 on various domestic music charts.

But now, there's a new remix version of "Gang" coming to town - featuring Rain, Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, and HAON! You can listen to the full remix version of "Gang" when the collaboration track drops this June 4 at 6 PM KST!