Pentagon are ready to continue the battle in group teaser for 'Basquait' MV

Pentagon is only hours away from the release of their latest music video!





On June 29 KST, the Cube Entertainment boy group unveiled a group teaser image for their special single "Basquiat," which they originally unveiled through Mnet's boy group competition program 'Road to Kingdom.' In the image, the members are covered in bruises, scrapes, and bandages, yet their confident stances and strong gazes prove that they are still strong and willing to continue the fight.





Meanwhile, "Basquait" is a charismatic song that pays homage to the contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.



Stay tuned for "Basquiat" when it drops on June 30 at midnight!