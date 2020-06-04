Girl groups songs that will brighten your mood

If you just can’t wait to get outside in the sunshine and enjoy summer vibes, listen to these songs for a daily boost! These energetic tracks will instantly brighten your mood in no time.
fromis_9 - “Fun”
This song is sure to brighten up your mood. For an extra boost of energy, watch the vibrant music video!
TWICE - “Cheer Up”
Just like the title, “Cheer Up” is the perfect song to listen to for a mood boost!
SISTAR - “Shake It”
This song is definitely an iconic one. It’s a must-listen, especially during the summer!
Weki Meki - “Picky Picky”
Be careful when listening to this song. Before you know it, you’ll find yourself dancing around the house!
Red Velvet - “Power Up”
This summer release will instantly transport you into a colorful and energetic world.
LOONA - “So What”
This powerful song by LOONA is the definition of powerful. Just listening to it will give you more energy.
MAMAMOO - “Yes I Am”
This MAMAMOO song screams confidence and is the ultimate girl power song to listen to.
BLACKPINK - “Boombayah”
Blasting this song in your room and belting the lyrics is sure to get rid of all your stress.
MOMOLAND - “BAAM”
There’s a reason this song has so many views — it’s absolutely catchy!
Girls’ Generation - “Holiday”
“Holiday” is a bright and fun song that is full of good vibes to cheer you on.
