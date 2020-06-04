10

3

Original Content
Posted by hannahleex AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girl groups songs that will brighten your mood

AKP STAFF

If you just can’t wait to get outside in the sunshine and enjoy summer vibes, listen to these songs for a daily boost! These energetic tracks will instantly brighten your mood in no time.

fromis_9 - “Fun”

This song is sure to brighten up your mood. For an extra boost of energy, watch the vibrant music video!

TWICE - “Cheer Up”

Just like the title, “Cheer Up” is the perfect song to listen to for a mood boost!

SISTAR - “Shake It”

This song is definitely an iconic one. It’s a must-listen, especially during the summer!

Weki Meki - “Picky Picky”

Be careful when listening to this song. Before you know it, you’ll find yourself dancing around the house!

Red Velvet - “Power Up”

This summer release will instantly transport you into a colorful and energetic world.

LOONA - “So What”

This powerful song by LOONA is the definition of powerful. Just listening to it will give you more energy.

MAMAMOO - “Yes I Am”

This MAMAMOO song screams confidence and is the ultimate girl power song to listen to.

BLACKPINK - “Boombayah”

Blasting this song in your room and belting the lyrics is sure to get rid of all your stress.

MOMOLAND - “BAAM”

There’s a reason this song has so many views — it’s absolutely catchy!

Girls’ Generation - “Holiday”

“Holiday” is a bright and fun song that is full of good vibes to cheer you on.

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. fromis_9
  3. Girls' Generation
  4. LOONA
  5. MAMAMOO
  6. Momoland
  7. Red Velvet
  8. SISTAR
  9. TWICE
  10. Weki Meki
3 2,088 Share 77% Upvoted

1

tyger11205 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Crayon Pop will always and forever win this contest, if it were a contest. Honorable mentions go to Orange Caramel and Tiny-G.

Share

1

Jaycaleb8693 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

How in the world is WJSN not on this list?!?!?.....................SHAME!!! SHAME!!!! lol

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND