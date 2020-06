According to media outlet reports on June 25, (G)I-DLE will be showcasing a brand new song on July 5, during their first ever online concert 'I-Land: Who Am I'!

The upcoming song is said to be composed by members Minnie and Yuqi. Shortly after the group's online concert, (G)I-DLE will also be releasing the new song as a digital single, soon.

Will you be tuning in to (G)I-DLE's online concert 'I Land: Who Am I'?