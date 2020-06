CLC's Yeeun has gone from a 'Good Girl' to a candy girl, in her latest pictorial with 'Allure' magazine!

The idol partnered up with some of 'Nature Republic's trendiest summer cosmetics and skincare items to showcase a variety of refreshing, lovely makeup styles. Yeeun was praised on the photoshoot set for her glowing complexion, as she shared that she likes to keep her regular skincare routine to a minimum.



Check out some of Yeeun's 'Allure' previews below!