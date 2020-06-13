Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori & Rain check group chemistry with personality tests

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain checked their group chemistry with personality tests.



On the June 13th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo?', the trio continued preparing to debut as a co-ed dance group, and they decided to take MBTI (Myers–Briggs Type Indicator) personality tests to check their chemistry. In the end, Yoo Jae Suk was labeled as an Adventurer (ISFP), Lee Hyori was labeled as a Campaigner (ENFP), and Rain was an Entertainer (ESFP).



According to the test, as an ISFP Yoo Jae Suk is bad at rejecting others, good at conceding, tends to dislike causing harm to others, doesn't like making negative comments, and weak at debates. As an ENFP, Lee Hyori is described as good at fitting in with others, good at concentrating in the moment, and avoidant of repetitive daily life. Lastly, Rain, who was labeled an ESFP, supposedly loves being the center of attention, gets bored being alone, and sleeps well despite any worries he may have.



After hearing Rain's personality test says he doesn't like staying at home, Lee Hyori joked, "Kim Tae Hee will be upset," and he responded, "I'm controlling myself and helping with childcare and housework."



When they calculated their chemistry, they found that they had the worst compatibility possible. Fans can still expect Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain to debut soon with Kwanghee as manager and Code Kunst as a producer.



What do you think about the personality test results?

