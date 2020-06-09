EXO's Sehun in talks to star in 'The Pirates 2' alongside Son Ye Jin and Kim Nam Gil

EXO's Sehun is in talks to star in the upcoming film 'The Pirates 2' alongside Son Ye Jin and Kim Nam Gil.



On June 9, reports revealed Sehun would be starring in the sequel to the 2014 movie 'The Pirates', and SM Entertainment clarified, "It's true Sehun received an offer to appear in 'The Pirates: Goblin Flag'. He's positively considering the offer, but nothing has been decided yet."



If cast, the EXO member will be making his big screen debut in the role of a handsome swashbuckler, who has a talent for archery.



'The Pirates 2' stars Son Ye Jin and Kim Nam Gil, and Chae Soo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, and Kwon Sang Woo are in talks to star in the film as well.



Can you see Sehun in the role of a pirate?