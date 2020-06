Actress K to take legal action against former Olympic skier C for sexual harassment

Actress K is reported to be taking legal action against former Olympic skier C for sexual harassment.



On June 9, media outlets reported C had sent text messages containing sexual harassing content to K. According to reports, the texts were one-sided requests by C to sleep over K's home, which she repeatedly turned down. The former skier then flooded her with insulting messages including sexual content.



K is said to have suffered from mental distress due to the text messages, while C stated, "I was drunk and played a prank."



The actress has starred in a number of movies and dramas since her debut in 2006, and C retired after the 'Winter Olympic Games'.