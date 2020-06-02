Stray Kids to partner up with 'M2' for newest season of web reality 'Finding Stray Kids: Latest Edition'

Get ready to find the boys of Stray Kids again in a new season of their web reality series, 'Finding Stray Kids: Latest Edition'!

For this season of 'Finding Stray Kids: Latest Edition', the Stray Kids members will be transforming into spies, ready to show fans an upgraded, more mature image. Following the first season of 'Finding Stray Kids' where the group members worked to enhance and hone their variety skills. 'Finding Stray Kids: Latest Edition' will treat viewers to new content in sync with the group's upcoming comeback.

'Finding Stray Kids: Latest Edition' will air simultaneously via Mnet and 'M2', premiering this June 24 at 7 PM KST. Meanwhile, Stray Kids will also be making a comeback with their 1st full album 'GO生' on June 17.

