CNBLUE's Minhyuk in talks to return to acting in new web drama

CNBLUE's Minhyuk may be returning to promotions as an actor, after his recent discharge from his mandatory military service duties earlier in March!

According to reports on June 3, Minhyuk has been offered a role in an upcoming web exclusive drama series, 'Not Used To Thirty Yet' (working title). The drama will be launched via Kakao's exclusive home streaming device. Regarding the reports, Minhyuk's label FNC Entertainment responded curtly, "Minhyuk has been offered this project and is currently looking through the script."



Stay tuned for updates.