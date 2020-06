D1CE has dropped some new teaser images ahead of their first comeback!

On June 8 KST, two group image teasers for their 2nd mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me' were shared through D1CE's official social media channels. In the images, the members are seen wearing the same outfits seen in their individual teasers, now joined together in two different settings.

Meanwhile, D1CE's 'Draw You: Remember Me' is set for release on June 17.

Check out the group teaser images below!