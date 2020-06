Kim Chung Ha has donned on intricate flowers in her hair, in her second set of pre-release single teaser images!





Kim Chung Ha's upcoming 2nd pre-release single will be titled "Play", a hot, seasonal summer track following the release of her 1st pre-release single "Stay Tonight" earlier this year. The solo artist is currently gearing up for her grand return later this year with her 1st full album.



Look forward to Kim Chung Ha's "Play", coming on July 6 at 6 PM KST!