VERIVERY light it up in more individual 'Thunder' character films

VERIVERY's Gyehyeon and Minchan are lighting up the sky with their mature charisma, in their latest set of individual comeback character films!

Rookie boy group VERIVERY will be returning this July 1 at 6 PM KST with their 4th mini album 'Face You' and their new title track, "Thunder". 'Face You' marks the second installment of VERIVERY's ongoing 'Face It' album series. 

Are you ready to be struck by "Thunder" when VERIVERY return next week? In the meantime, check out Gyehyeon and Minchan's individual teaser films above and below!

