Hara's brother says he wants to use Hara's inheritance to help people in similar situations as Hara

Hara's brother had an interview with Women Sense.

He is currently trying to pursue the Goo Hara Law, which prevents parents from receiving any of their children's inheritance if they did not fulfill their parental duties. During his interview, he said, "We lived at a relative's house, so we were always on edge. My sister and I always dreamed of having our own house. Others saw Hara as a star, but to me she was just my little sister. When we talked about our past, I could tell how much she was hurt and how much she wanted to be loved."

On Hara's inheritance, he said, "I haven't decided anything in detail, but I think using it to help people in the same situation as my little sister is what she would want. I want to help people who can't get child support after they divorced, or to help children that are suffering in divorced families. It's money that Hara made by working hard even when she was lonely. I want it to be used to help those who really need it."