SF9 have dropped a handsome and chic first set of group concept photos for their 8th mini album comeback!

The group's comeback teasers are divided into two unique concepts - the darker 'Black Chaser' version and the angelic 'Golden Chaser' version. Meanwhile, SF9 will be returning this July 6 at 6 PM KST with their 8th mini album '9loryUS', containing title track "Summer Breeze".

