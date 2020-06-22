ASTRO drops moving poster announcing release of special summer edition single

ASTRO has a surprise for fans!

On June 22 KST, the Fantagio Music group announced that they would be releasing a special summer edition single "아니 그래," whose title can be roughly translated to "No, Yeah." The announcement was made through a charming moving poster teaser, where a jeep is parked by the ocean, with mountains and a beautiful full moon against the backdrop of a star-filled sky.

According to the teaser, the single will first be revealed during ASTRO's upcoming online concert, while it will be officially released on June 28.

Check out the moving poster below!