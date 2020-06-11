'Arthdal Chronicles 2' premiere reportedly delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The premiere of 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' has reportedly been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The tvN series was previously scheduled to premiere later this year, but the production schedule has reportedly been postponed due to COVID-19. It's said the cast and crew were unable to film overseas as planned, and they had to reorganize.



One insider stated, "The production of 'Arthdal Chronicles' season 2 is a difficult matter to decide immediately considering the current situation. The production situation as well as the cost will be equal to those from the first season, so the production company is considering different options."



The production company 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' also responded to reports, stating, "The crank in plans for the second season are uncertain due to COVID-19. We're consistently discussing the production schedule."



Stay tuned for updates.

