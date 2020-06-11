Actress Gong Hyo Jin's social media flooded after news of ex-boyfriend Ryu Seung Bum's engagement

Actress Gong Hyo Jin's social media has been flooded after the news of her ex-boyfriend Ryu Seung Bum's engagement.



On June 11, Ryu Seung Bum announced his upcoming marriage to his non-celebrity fiancee from Slovakia, who'll be giving birth to their child sometime this month, and netizens are expressing worry about his former girlfriend Gong Hyo Jin. The former actor couple had a long, public relationship after co-starring in the 2001 SBS drama 'Wonderful Days', and they broke up after 10 years of dating in August of 2012.



Netizens are now flocking to Gong Hyo Jin's Instagram, commenting, "Hyo Jin, please get married soon," "Ryu Seung Bum said he's getting married," "I can't believe you're both in the same agency," and more.



However, other netizens spoke up to defend the actress, stating, "They're not in their right minds," "What kind of behavior is this? Looking up her social media," "If I was her, I'd capture the comments and file a police report," and more.



In other news, Gong Hyo Jin is currently looking into her next project following the finale of 'When the Camellia Blooms'.