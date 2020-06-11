Actor Jo Byung Gyu in talks to star in 'Extraordinary Rumor' alongside Gugudan's Kim Se Jung

Actor Jo Byung Gyu is in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Extraordinary Rumor'.



On June 11, reports revealed Jo Byung Gyu would be taking on his first lead role in the OCN series, but the network later clarified, "Jo Byung Gyu received an offer to star in 'Extraordinary Rumor', and he's currently reviewing it."



If cast, the actor will be playing the character So Moon, who's the only one to survive an accident, alongside Gugudan's Kim Se Jung, who's playing the character of Do Ha Na. Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Extraordinary Rumor' tells the story of a group of soul hunters called the "counters." They hunt down evil souls who roam the earth with their special abilities.



'Extraordinary Rumor' is set to premiere this November.

