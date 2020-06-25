Actors Lee Jung Jae & Hwang Jung Min to feature on 'Omniscient Interfering View'

Actors Lee Jung Jae and Hwang Jung Min are featuring on 'Omniscient Interfering View'.



On June 25, MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View' revealed, "Hwang Jung Min and Lee Jung Jae are filming for the show soon. The date of the broadcast is undecided."



The two actors are starring in the upcoming summer movie 'Deliver Us from Evil', an action film about the desperate struggle between an assassin and someone who seeks revenge. They last co-starred in the movie 'New World' in 2013.



Stay tuned for updates on Lee Jung Jae and Hwang Jung Min!

