GFriend reveals the teaser schedule for their comeback album '﻿回: ﻿Song of the Sirens﻿'

GFriend has just revealed the teaser schedule for their comeback album '回: Song of the Sirens'!

The girl group will be returning with a brand new album titled '回: Song of the Sirens' next month. This marks their first comeback album release in approximately 5 months when the group released their 9th mini-album '回: Labyrinth'.  They will begin by releasing "A Tale of the Glass Bead: Butterfly Effect" on June 28 and release more teasers before the full release on July 13.

Fans can stay tuned for a completely different, new side to GFriend through this new album.

