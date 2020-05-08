Yoo Jae Suk heads to Jeju island to ask Lee Hyori to join his new co-ed group on 'Hangout With Yoo'

On this weekend's episode of MBC's Saturday night variety program 'Hangout With Yoo', Yoo Jae Suk will be traveling to Jeju island to pay a visit to his good friends, the Lee Hyori-Lee Sang Soon couple!

On this episode, Yoo Jae Suk decides to conquer a new music genre after his majorly successful trot singer debut as Yoo San Seul last year, just in time for summer. He'll be looking to recruit members and form his very own co-ed group, in preparation to release an upbeat, hit summer jam.

Yoo Jae Suk's absolute first choice member for his upcoming co-ed group is none other than his good friend - Fin.K.L member/solo artist Lee Hyori! On Jeju island, Yoo Jae Suk reunites with the Lee Hyori-Lee Sang Soon couple and excitedly talks about his co-ed group project, after which Lee Hyori suggests, "How about I audition for the group?"

Do you want to see Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyori form a project co-ed group this summer? You can catch the full episode of this week's 'Hangout With Yoo' on MBC this May 9 at 6:30 PM KST!

