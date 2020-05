Park Bo Young showed off her new headshots.

Her label BH Entertainment revealed on their official Instagram account on May 8th. Park Bo Young is seen posing in a sophisticated and lovable look. She recently signed to her new label, who asks fans to show her support and love as she continues her acting career.

Park Bo Young signed to BH Entertainment in February alongside top names like Lee Byung Hun, Kim Go Eun, Han Hyo Joo, and more. What do you think about her new headshots?