Jun Hyun Moo's girlfriend/announcer Lee Hye Sung reported to have submitted resignation letter to KBS after recent marriage rumors

According to various media outlet reports on May 8, announcer Lee Hye Sung is said to have submitted a resignation letter to KBS a day earlier, on May 7.

Earlier this month, announcer Lee Hye Sung departed from her DJ position on KBS 2FM radio 'Heart-fluttering Night' after approximately a year, causing radio listeners concerns. Then, on May 7, media outlets sparked rumors of marriage between Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung, as the two stars have been in a public relationship since last year. However, Jun Hyun Moo's label quickly stepped up to deny the marriage rumors as false.

While Lee Hye Sung's exact reason for resigning from the broadcasting station KBS is unknown, insiders say that she was suffering from fatigue due to her busy late night radio schedule from the past year. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Lee Hye Sung became involved in a controversy after it was reported that she was one of several KBS announcers unfairly receiving paid vacations. After the controversy, Lee Hye Sung apologized via her SNS.

Entertainment insiders will be paying close attention to Lee Hye Sung's next steps as a free agent.