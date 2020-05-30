9

3

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

VICTON reveals a cryptic teaser spoiler for 'Mayday'

AKP STAFF

VICTON revealed a new teaser spoiler for their 2nd single album 'Mayday'!

The popular idol group revealed a cryptic teaser spoiler for 'Mayday' via the group's official Instagram account. The 9 posts on their Instagram collectively reveal an image that relays a message "I'm stuck here.", piquing fans' interests. So far VICTON has been showcasing a concept drastically different from their last title song "Howling".

Are you excited for VICTON's comeback? Stay tuned for more until the full release on June 2 at 6 PM KST!

  1. VICTON
1 409 Share 75% Upvoted

0

Iamalittledai5y99 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Well Mayday was produced by the team that wrote NCT127 Punch and NCTDream Ridin so....yeah that is a different style to what Victon does or wears.

Share
Lee Hyori, Rain
Lee Hyori says she and Rain could've dated?
11 hours ago   32   25,776
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLACKPINK reportedly coming back on June 12th
13 hours ago   18   37,275

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND