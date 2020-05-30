VICTON reveals a cryptic teaser spoiler for 'Mayday'

VICTON revealed a new teaser spoiler for their 2nd single album 'Mayday'!

The popular idol group revealed a cryptic teaser spoiler for 'Mayday' via the group's official Instagram account. The 9 posts on their Instagram collectively reveal an image that relays a message "I'm stuck here.", piquing fans' interests. So far VICTON has been showcasing a concept drastically different from their last title song "Howling".

Are you excited for VICTON's comeback? Stay tuned for more until the full release on June 2 at 6 PM KST!