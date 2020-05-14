JYPE's 1st quarter performance analysis reveals Stray Kids will release 1st full album next month

On May 15, financial trade firm SK Securities revealed the performance analysis results of JYP Entertainment for the first quarter of 2020.





According to SK Securities, "JYP Entertainment's 1st quarter sales profits increased by 29% from last year at 34 billion KRW, while the agency's operations profits increased by 132% from last year at 134 billion KRW. The agency showed a surprising growth by exceeding their consensus earnings per profit by 123%, at 60 billion KRW in the 1st quarter."

Notable factors in JYPE's 1st quarter profits included the sale of ITZY's comeback album 'IT'Z ME', streaming of JYPE artists' albums through overseas platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify, as well as YouTube earnings.



SK Securities wrapped up with, "The agency will be able to prevent a decline in performance in the second quarter with their main artists' return to album promotions, despite the cancellation of concerts due to the COVID19 pandemic. In April, GOT7's mini album 'Dye' recorded over 350,000 copies sold, and in June, TWICE will be releasing a mini album while Stray Kids will be releasing a full album."