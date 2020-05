TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday.

The former 'K Pop Star' contestant and well known YG trainee is being showered with love as fans to use #TREASUREAceYedamDay and #풀오브러브_방예담_데이 (Full of Love Bang Ye Dam Day) to celebrate his 17th birthday. Fans are saying:

Happy birthday~

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

Our Yedam hyung you've worked hard for a long time 😊

But there's more to come so if youre having a hard time i'll give you strength

(I'll let you have a happy birthday.)#TREASUREAceYedamDay#풀오브러브_방예담_데이#해피예담데이 pic.twitter.com/49OXCdgIKi — 김뎡0 (@doy0ungk) May 6, 2020

you're the reason why i decided to watch ygtb & i absolutely have zero regrets !! watching you grow to a fine, young man makes me tear up sometimes 🥺 you truly deserve all the good in this world, yedam. happy birthday !! i love u <3#TREASUREAceYedamDay#풀오브러브_방예담_데이 pic.twitter.com/RIS6Q7B15U — ًyedam day! (@shihoes) May 6, 2020

Happy birhtday our god yedam, thank you for being my life. I hope you stay healthy and stay be happy, damie thank you for your hardwork! I love you yedam, and once again. Happy Birthday Bang Yedam🌻🌈💞😻#TREASUREAceYedamDay#풀오브러브_방예담_데이 pic.twitter.com/AHMSFPOL68 — ☾ Dek Sausan! ♪ ♡´ (@pearllharu) May 6, 2020

Happy birthday to Bang Ye Dam!