Se7en dismisses his past rivalry with Rain

Se7en dismissed his past rivalry with Rain.



On the May 12th episode of Mnet's 'Between Quiz and Music', Se7en featured as a guest and revealed his intentions for his appearance, saying, "I won't think about being fun. I'll just get all the questions right."



He then discussed his supposed rivalry with Rain as they both promoted around the same era, saying, "Even when we went to school, we both were school crossing guards. Rain and I would ride the subway together, and at Sindorim Station, he went to JYP Entertainment and I went to Hapjeong," revealing his trainee days.



Se7en continued, "Rain hyung always bought me a subway ticket. It was about 700 Won (0.57 cents) at the time. We're even closer these days. He's totally a foodie. He always tells me about the good places to eat and takes me there."



In other news, Se7en recently signed with DMOST Entertainment.