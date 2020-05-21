Super Junior K.R.Y share full tracklist for their 1st Korean mini album 'When We Were Us'

Super Junior K.R.Y have shared the complete tracklist for their 1st Korean mini album, 'When We Were Us'!

The upcoming mini album contains a total of 6 all-new tracks including the unit group's title track "When We Were Us", as well as "Way To Busan", "The Way Back To You", "I Can't", "Home", and "Midnight Story". The title track "When We Were Us" is a dramatic ballad genre, showcasing Super Junior K.R.Y's signature vocals with an emotional string accompaniment.



Can't wait to hear the full mini album when it drops this June 8 at 6 PM KST!