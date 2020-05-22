Taeyeon poses for '1st Look Magazine' and talks about how precious her fans are to her

Taeyeon's latest photoshoot and interview for '1st Look' gives fans a look into the star's life as well as see some amazing photos.

The full edition was released on May 21st and fans were able to get a look at some of the photos that Taeyeon starred in.





When asked about what her fans mean to her, she stated: "I feel a complicated mix of emotions that I can’t really put into words. I', feeling grateful, sorry, and affectionate all at once, and that gets me choked up and leaves me speechless when I see them. I am so grateful for the fact that our fans have unwaveringly cared for us, loved us, and stayed by our side all this time.”

The solo star also talks about going to makeup stores for fun to relieve stress. Check out the pictures below!

