17

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Heechul garners praise for his wit by taking a popular online challenge and putting a helpful spin on it

AKP STAFF

Heechul's helpful spin on a popular online challenge has impressed netizens.

The global star and variety legend started the 'coughing etiquette challenge' after seeing celebrities participate in the 'because of you' challenge. The original challenge started on social media and showed many big-name celebrities, such as Song Hye Kyo and Lee Byung Hun, posing with a thumbs up to show support for frontline medical workers who are working during the pandemic. 

However, instead of participating in the challenge and tagging another celebrity to continue the chain, Heechul started his own challenge encouraging people to cough into their elbows to reduce the spread of germs.

The caption reads: "The man who was selected by T1 Faker Lee Sanghyuk. I am the universe's biggest star Kim Hee Chul. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please practice proper coughing etiquette! Here's how to cough properly. 

1. Use a tissue or a hand towel when you cough.

2. If you don't have either of those, use your sleeve to cover it, not your hand. 

3. Make sure to wash your hands with soap after you cough. 

As the next person, I nominate my fellow 'Delicious Rendezvous' member Kim Dong Joon. #coughingetiquette challenge."

What do you think of Heechul's take on the challenge? 

  1. Heechul
4 2,345 Share 89% Upvoted

0

quark123953,768 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Ok so... did I dream this or am I remembering correctly that Kyunghoon recentlyish recorded a PSA type song to try and promote coughing/sneezing into your sleeve in South Korea? Like I distinctly remember Heechul telling Hodong and the others on Knowing Bros about how to do it with him. I didn't even know it wasn't a thing in other countries. I remember as an elementary school student we were taught to cover our mouths with our hands, but in late high school (or maybe college jeez) they started teaching the sleeve.

Share

0

Aga_C2,292 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Honestly not covering your mouth is a huge issue in SK, I had to stop taking the subway because people (mostly elder) would just cough and sneeze in your face without even trying to cover it with their hands. I ended up getting sick more than once even though I wear face masks on all public transport.

This of course happens in some (not all) other countries I've visited but nowhere near the scale.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND