Heechul garners praise for his wit by taking a popular online challenge and putting a helpful spin on it

Heechul's helpful spin on a popular online challenge has impressed netizens.

The global star and variety legend started the 'coughing etiquette challenge' after seeing celebrities participate in the 'because of you' challenge. The original challenge started on social media and showed many big-name celebrities, such as Song Hye Kyo and Lee Byung Hun, posing with a thumbs up to show support for frontline medical workers who are working during the pandemic.

However, instead of participating in the challenge and tagging another celebrity to continue the chain, Heechul started his own challenge encouraging people to cough into their elbows to reduce the spread of germs.

The caption reads: "The man who was selected by T1 Faker Lee Sanghyuk. I am the universe's biggest star Kim Hee Chul. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please practice proper coughing etiquette! Here's how to cough properly.

1. Use a tissue or a hand towel when you cough.

2. If you don't have either of those, use your sleeve to cover it, not your hand.

3. Make sure to wash your hands with soap after you cough.

As the next person, I nominate my fellow 'Delicious Rendezvous' member Kim Dong Joon. #coughingetiquette challenge."

What do you think of Heechul's take on the challenge?