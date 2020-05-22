Yoochun to hold an online fan meeting for his fanclub members to celebrate his birthday

Yoochun will be holding an online fan meeting to celebrate his birthday.

On May 22nd, his fan club website posted an announcement stating that the fan meeting, titled 'Happy Birthday YU CHUN with Blue Cielo!', will take place on June 4th. Yoochun will be turning 35 and will be hosting a fan meeting for those enrolled in his fan club.



Yoochun's fan club has previously faced criticism for its high membership fees.

He is also facing criticism for continuing to promote despite promising to retire after facing illegal drug charges. Yoochun previously held a fan meeting in Bangkok earlier in January.

