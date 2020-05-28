Taeyang talks about the mental struggles he went through when he wanted to quit being a singer

Taeyang's struggles to become the artist he is today have paid off in the long run.

The talented vocalist and Big Bang member has been revealing more of his personal self in his new documentary series.

On May 28th, a new episode of his 'WHITE NIGHT' documentary titled "RISE AGAIN" showed Taeyang talking about his music, constantly working, and his mental struggles. He stated: "Honestly, at that time I didn't want to do anything. I didn't want to continue my career (being a singer) and I didn't want to continue doing music in that way. The reason I felt that way... After Big Bang's activities, I would promote solo and after I was done with my solo, Big Bang would make a comeback. I was constantly pushed to a corner so my mental state was very unstable."



However, Taeyang revealed that the season of suffering taught him a lot, saying: "But on the other hand, I can't say I have regrets about that time because it was a time for me to learn and think about in what way I should work, how I should treat people and understand what's more important in life. I really did a lot of thinking, learned, and I found the answers. If it wasn't for that time, I don't think I would be the person I am today."



