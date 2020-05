VICTON's Seungwoo, Subin, and Seungsik are the latest members to release their individual teaser images for the group's upcoming album 'Mayday'.

The beautiful images enhance the members' visuals through the use of fantastical and surrealist imagery. Unique makeup looks and use of jewelry also add to the unique concept.

Stay tuned for VICTON's comeback on June 2nd at 6 PM KST and check out all the pictures below.