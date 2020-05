VIXX's Ken and Monday Kiz's Lee Jin Sung have brought their explosive vocals together for their new collaboration single, "To Us Who Have To Endure"!

Released back on May 6 at 6 PM KST, Ken x Lee Jin Sung's "To Us Who Have To Endure" is a song of comfort and sympathy for anyone struggling with loss or sorrow, whether from love or other inevitable situations. Listen to Ken and Lee Jin Sung's melodic harmony in their full live clip of "To Us Who Have To Endure", above!